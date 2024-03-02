Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 74,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OI. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 6.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 135,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 8,576 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in O-I Glass by 4.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in O-I Glass by 28.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in O-I Glass by 52.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 26,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in O-I Glass by 2.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 413,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,446,000 after purchasing an additional 11,382 shares during the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

O-I Glass Stock Performance

OI opened at $17.21 on Friday. O-I Glass, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.56 and a twelve month high of $23.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. O-I Glass had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a positive return on equity of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.22.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on OI

O-I Glass Profile

(Free Report)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.