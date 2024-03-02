Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 67,587 Shares of Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report) by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,587 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.18% of Viridian Therapeutics worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 48.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 1,874.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Fairmount Funds Management Llc purchased 476,190 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,839,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,639,034. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Viridian Therapeutics Stock Up 6.3 %

Shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock opened at $19.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 18.26, a quick ratio of 13.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.93 and a 12-month high of $33.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.65.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.15 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 121.80% and a negative net margin of 75,711.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.13) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRDN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.10.

About Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-002 and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

