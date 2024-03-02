Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 5,473 Shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,304 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,473 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.31% of Daktronics worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Daktronics by 232.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,426,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,985 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Daktronics by 354.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 662,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 516,601 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Daktronics by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 792,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,074,000 after purchasing an additional 384,733 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Daktronics by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,179,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,368,000 after purchasing an additional 368,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Daktronics by 191.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 511,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 335,788 shares in the last quarter. 51.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DAKT. TheStreet cut Daktronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut Daktronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Daktronics Price Performance

Shares of DAKT opened at $8.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.46 million, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.05. Daktronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $12.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.00 and a 200-day moving average of $8.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $170.30 million for the quarter. Daktronics had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 6.59%.

Daktronics Profile



Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets electronic display systems and related products for sporting, commercial, and transportation applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International segments.

Featured Articles

