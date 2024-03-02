Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases New Shares in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 21,319 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in KBR by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 427,656 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,206,000 after buying an additional 54,623 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in KBR by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 777,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,580,000 after buying an additional 12,420 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in KBR by 212.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 89,524 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after buying an additional 60,840 shares during the period. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. increased its stake in KBR by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 134,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,734,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in KBR by 169.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 196,991 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,634,000 after buying an additional 123,966 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KBR shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of KBR from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of KBR from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of KBR from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of KBR from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

KBR stock opened at $59.91 on Friday. KBR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.37 and a 52 week high of $65.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of -29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.95.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. KBR had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a positive return on equity of 25.08%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. KBR’s payout ratio is currently -26.34%.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $471,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,989.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

