Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 22,354 Shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 111,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,354 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Accel Entertainment were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 28,100.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 154.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 70.6% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 87.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,257 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Accel Entertainment during the first quarter worth $113,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accel Entertainment news, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $205,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 466,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,796,082.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 16,167 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $162,155.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 490,378 shares in the company, valued at $4,918,491.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 20,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $205,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 466,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,796,082.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,278 shares of company stock valued at $871,466 over the last ninety days. 19.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accel Entertainment Stock Performance

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Shares of Accel Entertainment stock opened at $11.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $973.93 million, a P/E ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.40. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $12.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

