Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $1.11 Million Investment in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 14,955 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 9.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,623,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $546,551,000 after buying an additional 968,528 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.3% during the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,553,907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $410,767,000 after buying an additional 15,960 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,070,929 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,415,000 after buying an additional 45,004 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 10.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,773,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $177,444,000 after buying an additional 353,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 271.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,096,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,569,000 after buying an additional 2,263,039 shares during the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Toll Brothers Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $116.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.36 and a 12-month high of $117.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.33.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 6.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $321,580.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 129,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,865,749.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $321,580.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 129,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,865,749.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 12,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.21, for a total transaction of $1,317,691.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,721 shares in the company, valued at $5,593,033.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,273 shares of company stock worth $3,036,363. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TOL shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on Toll Brothers

About Toll Brothers

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.