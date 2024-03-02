Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Free Report) by 256.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 116,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,477 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alta Equipment Group were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Alta Equipment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 19,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. 70.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alta Equipment Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $22.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

Alta Equipment Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ALTG opened at $11.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.10 and a beta of 1.64. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.76 and a 1-year high of $20.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Alta Equipment Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Alta Equipment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 2,757,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $30,330,388.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 211,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,322,925. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 2,757,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $30,330,388.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 211,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,322,925. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Voss Capital, Llc acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.87 per share, for a total transaction of $271,750.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 950,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,326,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 41,108 shares of company stock valued at $445,000. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Alta Equipment Group Profile

(Free Report)

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, earthmoving equipment, environmental processing equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alta Equipment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alta Equipment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.