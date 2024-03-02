Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $1.31 Million Holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 52.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,413 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GPI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 3,302.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 493,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 478,571 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,299,000 after purchasing an additional 251,565 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 164.2% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 251,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,842,000 after purchasing an additional 156,029 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 333,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,479,000 after acquiring an additional 90,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,317,000. 99.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GPI. StockNews.com downgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Group 1 Automotive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GPI opened at $272.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $277.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.16. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.42. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.33 and a 12 month high of $310.08.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $9.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.44 by ($0.94). The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 39.45 EPS for the current year.

Group 1 Automotive Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 4.41%.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

