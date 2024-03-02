Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $1.27 Million Position in Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Free Report) by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,036 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 34,672 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Banco de Chile were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 11.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Banco de Chile by 6.7% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Banco de Chile by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Banco de Chile by 1.6% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 86,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Banco de Chile by 39.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HSBC cut Banco de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Banco de Chile Price Performance

Banco de Chile stock opened at $23.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.39. Banco de Chile has a 52-week low of $17.96 and a 52-week high of $24.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $987.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.49 million. Banco de Chile had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 28.62%. On average, equities analysts predict that Banco de Chile will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco de Chile Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. Banco de Chile’s payout ratio is 36.33%.

Banco de Chile Profile

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Treasury and Money Market segments. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, consumer, working capital, syndicated, and installment loans; and credit cards.

