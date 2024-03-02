Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $1.10 Million Holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 361.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,629 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,328 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,175,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,996,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 10,958.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 263,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,789,000 after buying an additional 260,919 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 257.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 302,851 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,016,000 after buying an additional 218,130 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,609,770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $459,180,000 after buying an additional 191,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BCC opened at $137.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.96. Boise Cascade has a 1-year low of $59.32 and a 1-year high of $143.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.61.

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 21.94%. Boise Cascade’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 11.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.60%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BCC. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $126.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boise Cascade currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.20.

In related news, Director Sue Ying Taylor sold 1,503 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total value of $170,575.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,695.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

