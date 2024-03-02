Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys New Shares in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,055 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,566 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 339,775 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 157,955 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,704,000 after acquiring an additional 6,448 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,469,768 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $108,910,000 after acquiring an additional 173,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Columbia Sportswear

In related news, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 2,411 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.98, for a total transaction of $195,242.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 122,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,950,741.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Columbia Sportswear news, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 2,411 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.98, for a total value of $195,242.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 122,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,950,741.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 5,768 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.05, for a total transaction of $473,264.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,383,116.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COLM. StockNews.com lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Columbia Sportswear has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Columbia Sportswear Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:COLM opened at $81.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.33. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $66.01 and a 12 month high of $91.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.96.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.14). Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.06%.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

