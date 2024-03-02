Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 7,031 Shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,031 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Brady were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BRC. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brady in the first quarter worth about $28,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Brady by 34.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Brady during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Brady by 27.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Brady by 14.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brady alerts:

Brady Stock Up 0.6 %

Brady stock opened at $58.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.80. Brady Co. has a 12 month low of $46.77 and a 12 month high of $63.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Brady Dividend Announcement

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $322.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.61 million. Brady had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Brady Co. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Brady from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America upgraded Brady from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Read Our Latest Report on BRC

About Brady

(Free Report)

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.