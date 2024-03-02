Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 51,425 NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 51,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 94.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

NiSource Price Performance

NI opened at $26.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.49. NiSource Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.86 and a fifty-two week high of $28.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). NiSource had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

NiSource Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. This is a positive change from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.11%.

NiSource Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

