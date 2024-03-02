Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 50,801 Shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA – Free Report) by 72.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,721 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,801 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.35% of American Software worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in American Software by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 152,602 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC bought a new stake in American Software during the third quarter worth about $4,195,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of American Software by 31.9% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,746 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of American Software by 1.6% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 113,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMSWA stock opened at $11.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.23 and a 200-day moving average of $11.03. The company has a market capitalization of $380.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80 and a beta of 0.71. American Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.38 and a 12-month high of $14.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.71%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMSWA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of American Software from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th.

American Software Profile

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other segments. The SCM segment leverages a single platform spanning eight supply chain process areas including product, demand, inventory, network optimization supply, deploy aligned with integrated business planning and supply chain data management.

