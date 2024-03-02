Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 34,336 Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) by 469.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,336 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Intapp worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intapp by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Intapp by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Intapp by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intapp by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Intapp by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTA opened at $38.15 on Friday. Intapp, Inc. has a one year low of $30.58 and a one year high of $50.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.01 and a 200-day moving average of $37.75.

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. Intapp had a negative net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $103.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.17 million. Research analysts forecast that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Intapp in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Intapp in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Intapp from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Intapp from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Intapp in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Intapp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.78.

In related news, insider Thad Jampol sold 5,000 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $195,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 707,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,612,503. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intapp news, CEO John T. Hall sold 30,344 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $1,221,952.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,708,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,622,369.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thad Jampol sold 5,000 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $195,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 707,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,612,503. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 208,899 shares of company stock valued at $8,748,903 in the last 90 days. 36.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

