Citigroup Raises Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) Price Target to $52.00

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on RYAN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ryan Specialty from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.63.

Ryan Specialty stock opened at $53.61 on Wednesday. Ryan Specialty has a 1-year low of $35.10 and a 1-year high of $53.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.12 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The company had revenue of $532.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ryan Specialty will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 192.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 524.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 1,283.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 2,060.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.09% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

