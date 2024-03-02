Citigroup Cuts Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Price Target to $350.00

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $370.00 to $350.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Boston Beer from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their target price for the company from $280.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Boston Beer in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a hold rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $337.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Boston Beer from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on Boston Beer from $406.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $343.58.

SAM stock opened at $304.48 on Wednesday. Boston Beer has a twelve month low of $296.27 and a twelve month high of $395.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 49.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $349.11 and a 200 day moving average of $354.72.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($1.27). Boston Beer had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $393.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.93) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Boston Beer will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.83, for a total value of $35,172.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,075.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 23.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Boston Beer in the 4th quarter worth $628,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Boston Beer by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. American Trust bought a new stake in Boston Beer during the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Boston Beer during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Boston Beer by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc engages in the production and sale of alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, and Havana Lager brand names.

