Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Sets New 52-Week High After Earnings Beat

Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $77.85 and last traded at $76.64, with a volume of 6073173 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $67.77.

The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $347.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.77 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 160.56% and a net margin of 13.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Celsius from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised their price target on Celsius from $73.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Celsius in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Celsius from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.97.

Insider Activity at Celsius

In related news, CEO John Fieldly sold 286,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $14,997,540.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,363,365.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 129,658 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $6,157,458.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,413,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,834,808.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John Fieldly sold 286,158 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $14,997,540.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,102 shares in the company, valued at $27,363,365.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,099,058 shares of company stock valued at $51,603,269. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Celsius by 27.9% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Celsius by 1.6% during the second quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Celsius by 3.8% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its position in shares of Celsius by 4.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Celsius by 19.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 60.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celsius Stock Down 2.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.15 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.69.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

See Also

