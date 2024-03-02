Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Shares Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Free Report) by 30.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,040 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.30% of Castle Biosciences worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSTL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday.

Castle Biosciences Price Performance

Castle Biosciences stock opened at $19.94 on Friday. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.26 and a 12-month high of $26.70. The company has a market capitalization of $536.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 1,379 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $27,690.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,081.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Castle Biosciences news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 4,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $87,147.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,641.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 1,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $27,690.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,953,081.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,486 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,799 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

