Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 414 RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 414 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RBA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of RB Global by 286.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,479,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $388,791,000 after acquiring an additional 4,804,923 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RB Global by 241.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,983,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $178,932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109,713 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP boosted its position in shares of RB Global by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 4,209,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,511 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of RB Global by 179.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,537,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of RB Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,586,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RB Global Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE RBA opened at $76.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.60. RB Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.07 and a 52 week high of $77.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.28, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.87.

RB Global Dividend Announcement

RB Global ( NYSE:RBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:RBA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14. RB Global had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that RB Global, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. RB Global’s payout ratio is currently 127.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RBA shares. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of RB Global from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of RB Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of RB Global from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of RB Global from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of RB Global from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RB Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.67.

Insider Transactions at RB Global

In other news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $84,755.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,625,986.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 3,750 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total value of $243,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,397.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 1,100 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $84,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,625,986.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,944 shares of company stock valued at $400,043. Corporate insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

RB Global Profile

(Free Report)

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Featured Stories

