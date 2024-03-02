Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 152 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syntax Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,056,995 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $214,073,000 after purchasing an additional 44,080 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,931 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 20,311 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,772 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at VeriSign

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.54, for a total value of $133,965.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,144,548.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.54, for a total transaction of $133,965.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,144,548.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 9,423 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.21, for a total transaction of $1,820,617.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,552,768.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,988 shares of company stock valued at $7,141,237 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign stock opened at $195.23 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.44 and a 1-year high of $229.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.29.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The information services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.09. VeriSign had a net margin of 54.74% and a negative return on equity of 46.56%. The firm had revenue of $380.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.01 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VRSN. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of VeriSign from $238.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

