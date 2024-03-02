Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 207,067 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 6,026 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAST. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 462.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,207,273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637,485 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group in the second quarter valued at $6,506,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 5,058.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 730,757 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after acquiring an additional 716,590 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group in the second quarter valued at $1,055,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 359.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 636,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 498,266 shares in the last quarter. 29.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TAST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.55 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.55 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.87.

Carrols Restaurant Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TAST opened at $9.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.67 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.66. Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $9.54.

Carrols Restaurant Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Carrols Restaurant Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King and Popeyes franchisee. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

