Camber Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.23. Camber Energy shares last traded at $0.23, with a volume of 3,864,099 shares changing hands.

Camber Energy Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Institutional Trading of Camber Energy

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Camber Energy by 268.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,206 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 88,335 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Camber Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Camber Energy by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 139,139 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 64,317 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Camber Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Camber Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 5.65% of the company’s stock.

About Camber Energy

Camber Energy, Inc provides custom energy and power solutions to commercial and industrial clients in North America energy and power solutions. The company operates through two segments, Oil and Gas Production and Power Generation. It manufactures and supplies power generation products, services, and custom energy solutions; clean-tech energy systems, including combined heat and power, tier 4 final diesel, and natural gas industrial engines, solar, wind, and storage; designs and assembles electrical control equipment, such as switch gear, synchronization and paralleling gear, distribution, bi-fuel, and complete power generation production controls; and clean energy and carbon-capture systems to generate clean electricity.

