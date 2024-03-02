Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) CEO Sells $1,174,000.00 in Stock

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) CEO Eric T. Steigerwalt sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $1,174,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 390,765 shares in the company, valued at $18,350,324.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Brighthouse Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BHF opened at $46.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.84. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.24 and a twelve month high of $58.80.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.83 by ($0.91). Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 20.71% and a negative net margin of 27.01%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 17.12 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BHF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Brighthouse Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brighthouse Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.14.

Institutional Trading of Brighthouse Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,365,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 71.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,598,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,693,000 after acquiring an additional 663,882 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,936,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 888,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,894,000 after purchasing an additional 317,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 154.3% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 396,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,335,000 after purchasing an additional 240,685 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Further Reading

