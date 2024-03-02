Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Price Target Cut to $355.00

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SAM. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Boston Beer in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a hold rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Boston Beer from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price target on Boston Beer from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Boston Beer from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $335.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price target on Boston Beer from $406.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Beer has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $343.58.

Shares of NYSE:SAM opened at $304.48 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $349.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $354.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.11, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.09. Boston Beer has a 52-week low of $296.27 and a 52-week high of $395.52.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($1.27). Boston Beer had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $393.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.93) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Beer will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 102 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.72, for a total transaction of $35,773.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,393.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAM. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN purchased a new position in Boston Beer during the first quarter worth $35,680,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Boston Beer during the first quarter worth $38,859,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth $21,499,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Beer during the second quarter worth $18,690,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Boston Beer by 119.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 92,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,943,000 after purchasing an additional 50,384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc engages in the production and sale of alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, and Havana Lager brand names.

