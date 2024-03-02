Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) EVP Sells $1,008,000.00 in Stock

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) EVP Michael Crowley sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.00, for a total value of $1,008,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,942 shares in the company, valued at $2,332,512. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Up 2.0 %

BIO stock opened at $332.24 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $261.59 and a twelve month high of $509.62. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of -15.46 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $324.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $331.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $681.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.00 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 23.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIO. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 14.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 23.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,872 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 2,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 501 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 11.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 65,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,663,000 after purchasing an additional 6,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $484.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $395.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $493.75.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

