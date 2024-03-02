Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 659,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,294 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.58% of Belden worth $63,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Belden in the 3rd quarter valued at about $525,000. CenterBook Partners LP lifted its position in Belden by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 15,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 7,672 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Belden by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 710,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,552,000 after purchasing an additional 50,256 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Belden by 1,365.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,026,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,075,000 after purchasing an additional 956,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Belden by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,484,000 after purchasing an additional 23,906 shares during the last quarter. 99.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BDC. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Belden from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Belden from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.25.

Belden stock opened at $86.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.81. Belden Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.54 and a 52 week high of $99.13.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $551.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.06 million. Belden had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 25.11%. Belden’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.53%.

In other news, EVP Brian Lieser sold 2,056 shares of Belden stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.30, for a total value of $169,208.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,835.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

