B. Riley Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Peabody Energy in a report released on Tuesday, February 27th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the coal producer will earn $4.19 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.42. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Peabody Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.89 per share.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The coal producer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share.

Peabody Energy Stock Performance

Peabody Energy Dividend Announcement

NYSE BTU opened at $25.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.00. Peabody Energy has a twelve month low of $17.71 and a twelve month high of $28.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Peabody Energy’s payout ratio is currently 6.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Peabody Energy news, COO Darren Ronald Yeates sold 31,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $814,850.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,995,262.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 421,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $9,972,168.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,230,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $408,006,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,657,631 shares of company stock worth $86,879,458. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Peabody Energy

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 323.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Peabody Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Main Street Group LTD bought a new position in Peabody Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Peabody Energy by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in Peabody Energy by 1,079.8% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,345 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

Featured Stories

