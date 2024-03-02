Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) SVP Sells $1,069,500.00 in Stock

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.90, for a total transaction of $1,069,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,305,217.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Avery Dennison Price Performance

NYSE AVY opened at $216.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.90. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $158.93 and a 12 month high of $217.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.01.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.16. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 30.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.17%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Avery Dennison by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 31,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,398,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 645,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,539,000 after purchasing an additional 156,189 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,057,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,674,000 after purchasing an additional 14,954 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on AVY shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $197.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $199.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.78.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

