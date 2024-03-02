Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,951 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.22% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $6,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of APAM. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 58.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 437,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,384,000 after buying an additional 160,825 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $879,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,921,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,885,000 after acquiring an additional 85,443 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 340.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 583,823 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,950,000 after acquiring an additional 451,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Artisan Partners Asset Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Gregory K. Ramirez sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $105,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,403.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of APAM stock opened at $43.71 on Friday. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.98 and a 1 year high of $45.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.12.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.78. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 73.85%. The firm had revenue of $249.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.5%. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous None dividend of $0.65. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 86.08%.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Featured Stories

