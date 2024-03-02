Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) Short Interest Update

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 317,100 shares, a decline of 64.6% from the January 31st total of 894,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 382,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Aligos Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGS opened at $1.13 on Friday. Aligos Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.19.

Institutional Trading of Aligos Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALGS. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $4,538,000. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $1,889,000. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $861,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 1,779.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 840,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 795,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 149.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 903,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 540,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.43% of the company’s stock.

Aligos Therapeutics Company Profile

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-097558, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of coronavirus; and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is completed Phase 1b clinical trial to treat chronic hepatitis B (CHB).

