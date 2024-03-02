Algert Global LLC Sells 7,476 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Algert Global LLC reduced its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,617 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 7,476 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,779,074 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,343,546,000 after buying an additional 1,690,474 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,802,596 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,758,246,000 after purchasing an additional 149,746 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,638,706 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,768,940,000 after purchasing an additional 726,005 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,936,503 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $768,078,000 after purchasing an additional 127,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,156,556 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $500,449,000 after purchasing an additional 301,194 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total value of $140,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,127,916.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total transaction of $140,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,127,916.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $108,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,994,946.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,144 shares of company stock valued at $5,183,834. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EA stock opened at $140.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.47. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $108.53 and a one year high of $144.53. The stock has a market cap of $37.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.78.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($1.38). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 19.14%.

EA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.94.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

