Algert Global LLC Sells 12,744 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Algert Global LLC cut its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,298 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 12,744 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 490 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NetApp alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NetApp news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total value of $643,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,196,516.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total value of $643,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 165,422 shares in the company, valued at $14,196,516.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $75,141.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,547.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,242 shares of company stock valued at $796,746. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NetApp Trading Up 18.2 %

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $105.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.73 and a twelve month high of $112.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.77 and its 200 day moving average is $81.89.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.25. NetApp had a return on equity of 111.25% and a net margin of 15.21%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NTAP. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of NetApp in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NetApp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on NetApp from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on NetApp from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.47.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NTAP

NetApp Profile

(Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.