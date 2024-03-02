Algert Global LLC Reduces Position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Algert Global LLC lessened its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 43,271 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TGTX. Darwin Global Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $157,187,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 47.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,235,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,500,000 after acquiring an additional 4,606,679 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 13.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,746,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,560 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,380,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,428,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TGTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.17.

TG Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $17.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 898.45 and a beta of 2.42. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.46 and a 52 week high of $35.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.97 and a 200 day moving average of $12.63.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $43.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.06 million. TG Therapeutics had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 16.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at TG Therapeutics

In other news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 47,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $809,430.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 606,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,263,845.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 47,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $809,430.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 606,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,263,845.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $333,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 237,229 shares in the company, valued at $4,514,467.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

Further Reading

