Algert Global LLC Invests $484,000 in Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY)

Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 50,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Udemy by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 761,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,238,000 after buying an additional 43,129 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Udemy in the 3rd quarter valued at $321,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Udemy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Udemy by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 666,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,328,000 after purchasing an additional 117,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Udemy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Udemy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Udemy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Udemy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Udemy from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Udemy in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Udemy Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ UDMY opened at $11.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.47 and a beta of 2.17. Udemy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.17 and a 52 week high of $16.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.07.

Insider Activity at Udemy

In related news, CTO Venu Venugopal sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total value of $56,440.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 352,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,966,903.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Venu Venugopal sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total value of $56,440.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 352,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,966,903.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eren Bali sold 4,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $67,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,706,050 shares in the company, valued at $27,296,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 97,169 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,192. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

About Udemy

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 59 million learners with access to approximately 2,00,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

