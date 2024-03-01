Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) Shares Acquired by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report) by 137,633.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Warby Parker were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Warby Parker by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 369,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,867,000 after acquiring an additional 40,982 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,430,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,277,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,098,000 after purchasing an additional 43,601 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 10,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,603,000. 93.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Warby Parker

In related news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 7,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $81,945.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,104,650.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Warby Parker news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 7,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $81,945.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,104,650.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 56,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $591,761.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,223 shares of company stock valued at $1,052,700 in the last quarter. Insiders own 26.91% of the company’s stock.

Warby Parker Price Performance

Shares of WRBY stock opened at $12.71 on Friday. Warby Parker Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $16.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.80.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Warby Parker had a negative return on equity of 16.37% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $161.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.01 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WRBY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.38.

About Warby Parker

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

