Volt Information Sciences (NYSEAMERICAN:VOLT) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VOLT – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.00. Volt Information Sciences shares last traded at $5.99, with a volume of 86,700 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.37 million, a PE ratio of 54.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 2.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Volt Information Sciences by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 843,872 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after buying an additional 71,600 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Volt Information Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $1,573,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Volt Information Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $835,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of Volt Information Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $463,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Volt Information Sciences by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,017 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 5,952 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Volt Information Sciences, Inc provides traditional time, materials-based, and project-based staffing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North American Staffing, International Staffing, and North American MSP segments. It provides contingent staffing, direct placement, personnel recruitment, staffing management, and other employment services; and managed service programs consisting of managing the procurement, on-boarding of contingent workers, and specialized solutions, such as managing suppliers, sourcing and recruiting support, statement of work management, supplier performance measurement, optimization and analysis, benchmarking of spend demographics and market rate analysis, consolidated customer billing, and supplier payment management solutions.

