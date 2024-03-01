Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) Short Interest Down 29.9% in February

Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 241,400 shares, a decline of 29.9% from the January 31st total of 344,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 807,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Vincerx Pharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ VINC opened at $3.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $80.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.11. Vincerx Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $4.28.

Get Vincerx Pharma alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vincerx Pharma

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VINC. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Vincerx Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vincerx Pharma by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 6,334 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Vincerx Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Vincerx Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vincerx Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

Vincerx Pharma Company Profile

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing enitociclib, a cyclin-dependent kinase-9 inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating patients with hematologic malignancies; and VIP236, a small molecule drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat solid tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vincerx Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vincerx Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.