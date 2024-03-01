Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,778 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $8,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTR. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the first quarter valued at $41,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 21.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 90.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 9,563 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the first quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 6.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

Ventas Price Performance

Shares of VTR stock opened at $42.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.33 and a fifty-two week high of $50.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.86.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is -1,636.21%.

VTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Bank of America raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Ventas in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of Ventas in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.54.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ventas

Ventas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.