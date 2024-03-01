The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for The Shyft Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 27th. DA Davidson analyst M. Shlisky now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.40. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for The Shyft Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for The Shyft Group’s FY2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Shares of The Shyft Group stock opened at $10.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.74 million, a PE ratio of 57.28 and a beta of 1.68. The Shyft Group has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $27.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.12%.

In other news, CEO John Albert Dunn bought 4,545 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $49,995.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,834. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Shyft Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,485,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,840,000 after purchasing an additional 125,952 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,062,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,270,000 after buying an additional 356,411 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,774,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,689,000 after acquiring an additional 35,825 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in The Shyft Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,239,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,347,000 after acquiring an additional 15,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zuckerman Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in The Shyft Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 1,039,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,852,000 after acquiring an additional 19,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in the manufacture and assembly of specialty vehicles for the commercial and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment offers commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

