Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Earns Hold Rating from Truist Financial

Truist Financial reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a $14.00 price target on the energy company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $15.00.

RUN has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp reiterated a sector weight rating on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Sunrun from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Sunrun from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Sunrun from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Sunrun from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.62.

Shares of Sunrun stock opened at $12.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.54. Sunrun has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $25.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.26.

In other Sunrun news, CEO Mary Powell sold 2,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total value of $40,794.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,402 shares in the company, valued at $5,958,247.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 1,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $25,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,400,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,656,829.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary Powell sold 2,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total value of $40,794.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,958,247.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 196,131 shares of company stock worth $3,883,223. Corporate insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 6.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,389 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Sunrun by 0.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 232,343 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,150,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its position in Sunrun by 6.4% in the first quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Sunrun by 3.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,559 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. increased its position in Sunrun by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 16,350 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

