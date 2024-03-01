StockNews.com Downgrades Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) to Hold

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

PZZA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens decreased their target price on Papa John’s International from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Papa John’s International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.44.

PZZA stock opened at $71.89 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.18. Papa John’s International has a 52-week low of $60.66 and a 52-week high of $87.72.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 396.5% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

