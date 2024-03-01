Stifel Financial Corp Raises Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.07% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $9,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 312.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,079,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,878,000 after buying an additional 3,848,242 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,500,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 53.0% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,147,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $384,421,000 after buying an additional 1,435,898 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 486.6% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,213,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,444,000 after buying an additional 1,006,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 13,978.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 940,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,987,000 after buying an additional 934,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.56.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $147.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $87.99 and a 1 year high of $149.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.29 and a 200 day moving average of $125.82.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.28. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 65.31% and a net margin of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 65.81%.

Insider Transactions at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.88, for a total value of $708,911.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 71,656 shares in the company, valued at $10,023,241.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.88, for a total transaction of $708,911.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 71,656 shares in the company, valued at $10,023,241.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 49,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total transaction of $7,138,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 557,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,209,208.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

