Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 1,231 Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 694,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $9,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ING. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of ING Groep by 570.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in ING Groep in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Smithfield Trust Co raised its stake in shares of ING Groep by 59.9% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 5,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of ING Groep by 122.6% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. 4.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ING opened at $13.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. ING Groep has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $15.22. The stock has a market cap of $51.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.80.

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). ING Groep had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

