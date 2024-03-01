Stifel Financial Corp Lowers Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,372 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in NVR were worth $8,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NVR shares. StockNews.com cut shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

Insider Transactions at NVR

In other news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,611.03, for a total value of $1,902,757.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,314,665.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,611.03, for a total value of $1,902,757.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,314,665.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,252.83, for a total transaction of $14,505,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,209 shares in the company, valued at $95,802,631.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,981 shares of company stock worth $59,155,947 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

NVR Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $7,625.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 6.10. The company has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7,226.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6,503.80. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5,089.44 and a 52-week high of $7,700.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $121.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $121.50 by $0.06. NVR had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 38.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $133.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 484.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About NVR

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.