Stifel Financial Corp Buys 2,630 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.05% of Hubbell worth $8,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Hubbell by 4.5% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 1.7% in the third quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 22,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,947,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 25.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,824,000 after purchasing an additional 5,645 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 144.5% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 6,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 429.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after purchasing an additional 13,742 shares during the period. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HUBB. Barclays increased their price objective on Hubbell from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen began coverage on Hubbell in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $338.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $333.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hubbell currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.00.

Hubbell Stock Up 2.7 %

Hubbell stock opened at $380.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.92. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12 month low of $219.77 and a 12 month high of $382.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $341.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $317.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 14.14%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 14,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.99, for a total value of $5,268,375.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,848 shares in the company, valued at $13,359,965.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.16, for a total transaction of $657,939.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,296 shares in the company, valued at $1,896,815.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William R. Sperry sold 14,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.99, for a total value of $5,268,375.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,359,965.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,125 shares of company stock worth $12,065,100 over the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

