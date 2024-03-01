SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Stock Rating Lowered by Desjardins

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) was downgraded by research analysts at Desjardins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Securities cut SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America lowered SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered SSR Mining from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SSR Mining has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.63.

SSR Mining stock opened at $4.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 3.76. SSR Mining has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $17.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $872.69 million, a P/E ratio of -8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.96.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. SSR Mining had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $425.90 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts predict that SSR Mining will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,223,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $290,652,000 after acquiring an additional 7,042,120 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $50,352,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $36,214,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,214,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 161.1% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,803,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,407,000 after buying an additional 1,112,838 shares during the last quarter. 61.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy province, Argentina.

