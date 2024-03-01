Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SNN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of SNN opened at $26.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.69 and its 200-day moving average is $26.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Smith & Nephew has a 12-month low of $21.52 and a 12-month high of $33.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNN. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Smith & Nephew by 397.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 920 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Smith & Nephew during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 1,566.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,133 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 224.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,015 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.65% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

