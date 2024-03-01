Sidoti Csr Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT)

Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Sidoti Csr cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hooker Furnishings in a report issued on Monday, February 26th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now expects that the company will earn $0.93 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.39. The consensus estimate for Hooker Furnishings’ current full-year earnings is $1.22 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Hooker Furnishings’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.46 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Hooker Furnishings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:HOFT opened at $24.51 on Wednesday. Hooker Furnishings has a 52 week low of $14.73 and a 52 week high of $27.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $261.52 million, a PE ratio of -32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.47.

Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $116.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.26 million. Hooker Furnishings had a positive return on equity of 4.64% and a negative net margin of 1.84%.

Institutional Trading of Hooker Furnishings

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOFT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Hooker Furnishings by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 929,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,899,000 after buying an additional 27,647 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hooker Furnishings by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 790,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,756,000 after purchasing an additional 459,632 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hooker Furnishings by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 695,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,529,000 after purchasing an additional 155,186 shares during the last quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 507,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,243,000 after purchasing an additional 10,181 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 8.7% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 363,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,781,000 after buying an additional 29,030 shares during the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hooker Furnishings Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Hooker Furnishings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Hooker Furnishings’s payout ratio is presently -122.67%.

Hooker Furnishings Company Profile

Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company's Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

