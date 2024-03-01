Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) PT Raised to $94.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $80.00 to $94.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.42% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.82.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FOUR

Shift4 Payments Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shift4 Payments

Shares of FOUR stock opened at $82.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.64. Shift4 Payments has a one year low of $42.91 and a one year high of $92.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOUR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Shift4 Payments by 358.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Shift4 Payments by 1,873.9% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in Shift4 Payments in the first quarter worth $40,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Shift4 Payments in the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.