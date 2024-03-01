Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) PT Raised to $94.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $80.00 to $94.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.42% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.82.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FOUR
Shift4 Payments Price Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shift4 Payments
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOUR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Shift4 Payments by 358.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Shift4 Payments by 1,873.9% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in Shift4 Payments in the first quarter worth $40,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Shift4 Payments in the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.
Shift4 Payments Company Profile
Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Shift4 Payments
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- How to Get in on the Blockchain Boom with Blockchain Stocks
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- TJX Companies Stock: Take Profits or Buy the Dip?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners: Tips for Easy Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.